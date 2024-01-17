Data from the Dubai Health Authority confirmed the improvement in the performance indicators of the emirate’s hospitals, as the number of visitors to emergency clinics decreased by 42.8% between 2021 and 2022.

The authority’s reports indicated continuous development in the capabilities and capabilities of the health sector in the emirate.

The annual statistical report issued by the authority recently stated that “the data showed a continuous improvement in hospital performance indicators in 2022, as the number of people visiting emergency clinics reached 932,872 patients, compared to 1,633,413 patients in 2021, with a decrease of 700,541 patients.” At a rate of 42.89%.

According to the report, the number of people visiting specialized clinics in 2022 increased to six million, 567,793 patients, compared to five million, 624,650 patients in 2021, an increase of 16.77%.

The number of inpatient department patients reached 362,271 patients in 2022, compared to 345,622 patients in 2021, an increase of 16,649 patients, with an annual change rate of 5.48%. The number of beds also increased in 2022 to reach 6,485 beds compared to 6,386 beds, with a change rate of 1.6%, which led to a decrease in the average stay to three days in 2022 compared to four days in 2021.

Regarding the occupancy rate, it increased from 51.7% in 2020 to 57% in 2021, then decreased to 45% in 2022, a decrease of 12%.

Data indicate an increase in the number of major surgical operations, as it increased from 91,38 major surgical operations in 2021 to 125,345 operations in 2022, with an increase rate of 37.6%.

As for minor surgeries, they amounted to 81,623 surgeries in 2022, compared to 81,674 surgeries in 2021, a decrease of 24 minor surgeries, with an annual change rate of 0.03%.

The statistical report stated that the data indicates a continuous development in the capabilities and capabilities of the health sector in Dubai, as the number of doctors in the private sector increased from 10,793 doctors in 2021 to 11,890 doctors in 2022.

The number of dentists reached 3,016 in 2021, and increased to 3,625 in 2022.