San Roque de Riomiera has once again recorded the highest accumulated rainfall in Spain so far this Saturday the 7th. In addition, the storm has left Cantabria among the places where thermometers have dropped the most and has reached several of the highest gusts of wind, according to data updated at 6:00 p.m. from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), consulted by Europa Press .

Thus, San Roque de Riomiera, with 42.4 liters per square meter, It has been the Spanish town where it has rained the most on this day, in which three other Cantabrian municipalities have also recorded the highest accumulated rainfall in the country.

Specifically, it is Villacarriedo where 30.4 mm have been collected, San Felices de Buelna with an accumulation of 23.6 mm and Torrelavega with 22.8 mm, which places them as the fourth, sixth and eighth town where the most water has fallen.

Furthermore, among the points where thermometers have dropped the most are Cabaña Verónica and El Mirador del Cable, both on the Cantabrian slope of the Picos de Europa National Park, where -6.6 and -3.3 degrees Celsius have been recorded, being the fourth and tenth place where it has been coldest in the country. These values ​​have been surpassed by Cap de Vaquèira, in Lleida, with the lowest mark, -8.8ºC.

On the other hand, SAntander closes the list of the ten towns where the wind has blown the fastest with 66 kilometers per hour recorded, while Matxitxako, in Vizcaya, is the one where the wind has blown the fastest with 109 km/h.

Likewise, in Mirador del Cable, Alto Campoo and Coriscao there have been wind gusts of 105 km/h, in the first two, and 104 km/h, in the last, positioning themselves as the eighth, ninth and tenth places where the stronger it has blown.

For its part, Santander has recorded gusts of 100 km/h, San Roque de Riomiera 103 and Torrelavega 95 km/h. The list is headed by Matxitxako with 147 km/h.