Over the past day, 417 patients with coronavirus have died in Russia. In total, during the pandemic, 84,047 infected people died in the country. This was announced by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Over the past day, 11,823 cases of infection were detected throughout Russia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has been detected in 4,189,153 residents, 3,739,344 people have already recovered, including 12,956 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on February 23, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus called the condition for the effectiveness of vaccination against coronavirus. According to him, the vaccination campaign should take place everywhere. The head of WHO also called on countries to explain to their citizens that not only vaccination is needed to protect them from coronavirus, but also vaccinations in the “rest of the world.”