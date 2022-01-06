For yet another year, the Extraordinary Children’s Draw has distributed 700 million euros today, Thursday, January 6. To check if your tickets have been awarded you can do so at the following link.

The first prize of Lotería del Niño 2022 has been for the number 41665 with an endowment of 2,000,000 euros per series (200,000 euros for each tenth). The second prize, which distributes 750,000 euros per series (75,000 euros for each tenth), has been for the number 44469. The third, of 250,000 euros the series (25,000 euros for each tenth), has fallen on the number 19467.

Unlike the second and third prizes, which have been distributed by several provinces, El Gordo from ‘El Niño’ 2022 has fallen entirely in Logroño (The Rioja). More specifically in administration number six, on Muro del Carmen street.

It should also be taken into account that part of the first prize goes to the Treasury. Of the 200,000 euros per tenth, the Tax Agency would take 32,000 euros, and the lucky one about 168,000 euros tax-free. In the case of the second, the Treasury enters 7,000 euros and the winner a prize of 68,000 euros. While, the third party is exempt from deduction because it is below the minimum required.

Approximations, hundreds, terminations, refund …

Four other types of prizes are derived from the first prize of the Lotería del Niño in the form of approximations, hundreds, terminations and refunds.

The numbers 41664 and 41666 have been graced with 1,200 euros to the tenth as approximations of the Gordo from ‘El Niño’. Also, all numbers beginning with 416– and those that end in — 65 they have a prize of 100 euros per tenth as hundreds and completions, respectively, of the jackpot.

Finally all the tenths finished in 5, the last figure of the first prize, they will receive a refund of the money played (20 euros).

It is important to know that All the prizes of the Lotería del Niño 2022 are cumulative except the Gordo and the refund, which are incompatible with each other. That is, those who have, for example, a termination charge 100 euros corresponding to it and another 20 for the refund.

Those people who have been graced with prizes less than 3,000 euros they will be able to collect the money as of tomorrow, once the official list has been published and the computerized processes necessary to proceed with the payment of the prizes have been completed, in any administration of lotteries. While the tenth winners with the Gordo de ‘El Ñino’ They cannot be collected in the administrations, but to claim the prize you have to go to a banking entity or to the commercial delegations of Lotteries.

