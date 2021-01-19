Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah):

Engineer Faisal Al Serkal, Director of the Water and Desalination Stations Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed to “Al Ittihad” that inspecting, examining and sterilizing water tanks in homes, complexes and buildings is part of the services provided by the authority to provide the best services to the residents of the emirate.

He said: It is necessary for the participants to cooperate with the authority, and to take all measures to maintain the purity and quality of water, and this is done through periodic follow-up to clean and maintain water tanks, and not to leave tanks for months and years without disinfection and cleaning, which affects the natural and chemical properties of water, and leads to Activating certain types of harmful bacteria and algae that harm human health, not to mention the diseases that water pollution in tanks can bring.