There have been 4127 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi. With this, the total number of infected people has now reached 2 lakh 40 thousand. At the same time, the number of dead has now crossed the 4900 mark.

According to the Health Bulletin of the Delhi Government, 4127 new cases were reported on Friday. Now the total number of infected in the national capital has increased to 2 lakh 38 thousand 828. At the same time, 30 people died during this period. Thus, the number of people who lost their lives due to Corona has now reached 4907. In the last 24 hours, Corona 3568 people have recovered after treatment. In this way, a total of 2 lakh 01 thousand 671 people have beaten Corona so far.

According to Delhi Health Department, the number of active cases of corona in the capital is now 32 thousand 250. Out of this, 18 thousand 701 people are in home isolation while others are being treated in different hospitals of Delhi. There are 6956 patients admitted to Kovid Hospital, 2014 to Dedicated Kovid Care and 601 to Kovid Health Center.

If we talk about testing, today 61 thousand 037 samples have been tested in the capital. Out of this, 11 thousand 203 samples have been tested through RTPCR / CBNAT / Traunat medium. At the same time, 49 thousand 834 samples have been tested through rapid antigen. A total of 24 lakh 30 thousand 629 corona samples have been investigated so far in Delhi.