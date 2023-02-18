According to the National Mapping of Conflicts for Land and Housing platform, the main justification is repossession

Around 41,000 families have been evicted from their homes in the country since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020. Another 218,000 are threatened with losing their homes, according to the National Mapping of Conflicts for Land and Housing.

The mapping is a virtual platform organized by the Zero Eviction Campaign that involves 8 organizations, such as the NGO (non-governmental organization) Habitat para a Humanidade Brasil and the Brazilian Institute of Urban Law.

The main justification for evictions is repossession. More than 26,500 families have been evicted on this basis and 88,000 are under threat.

The case of Vânia Santos is one of these. She lived with her family in an occupation in Brasilia, when they were removed in 2021, after the Federal District government asked for the repossession of the place to Justice.

“We continue to live on rent assistance, but now it’s late again. They didn’t pay the January one and we haven’t received it. My situation today is not easy”, he said.

The DF Social Development Secretariat denied that there is a delay in the payment of the aid. According to the folder, the credit for January will be carried out in the coming days.

The national coordinator of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) and member of the Zero Eviction Campaign, Rud Rafael, says that this scenario of evictions comes from the lack of housing policy.

“Many families are no longer able to pay rent. We have a context of dismantling the housing policy, dismantling the policy of access to land for producers”, he said.

The states with the highest number of evictions are, in order: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas and Maranhão.

With information from Brazil Agency.