JULY 13, 1982“Fire, fire!” It is July 13, 1982 just after half past one in the morning. A cry for help sounds through the intercom of the Dennendal care institution. Employees rush into the building as fast as they can to rescue the twenty children present from their locked rooms. But for five children, rescue comes too late. Cora (13) is rescued, but is so badly injured that she later dies in hospital from her injuries. “She couldn’t shout, couldn’t utter it.”