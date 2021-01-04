Portuguese health worker Sonia Acevedo died suddenly 48 hours after being injected with the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Writes about this Daily Mail.

A 41-year-old woman had no side effects after being vaccinated on December 30, but died suddenly on January 1. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy on January 5 or 6.

According to Father Acevedo, his daughter did not have any health problems. “She had no symptoms [после вакцинации]… I do not know what happened. I need answers. I want to know what led to the death of my daughter, ”said Abilio Acevedo.

At the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, where the woman worked, they confirmed that they did not receive any complaints from her during the vaccination and for several hours after the injection. In addition to Acevedo, another 537 employees of the same institution were vaccinated.

The drug developed by the American consortium Pfizer / BioNTech is currently the only vaccine against coronavirus approved by the European Union. 200 million doses of this vaccine have been ordered for the EU countries, the purchase of another 100 million doses is being discussed.