A photo with an image without makeup was shown by singer Vera Brezhneva in her Instagram account (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). The 41-year-old artist posted an unedited selfie in Photoshop.

In the picture, Brezhnev poses in the sun with her hair down. In the comments, the star told subscribers that she did not retouch the photo and even left fluff above her upper lip in the frame. The new image of the ex-soloist of the VIA Gra group surprised fans. “Yes, quite different. No emphasis on the body”, “Beautiful,” they wrote.

There were those who criticized the image of the singer. “An ordinary aunt”, “Pale … Like a ghost,” they noted.

Previously, a selfie without makeup was shown by the performer and blogger Instasamka (Daria Zoteeva). The singer appeared before the subscribers without makeup.