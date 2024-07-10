41-year-old Russian actress Natalia Rudova poses in a nude bikini in front of a mirror

Russian theater and film actress Natalia Rudova showed off her figure in a swimsuit. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram stories (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 41-year-old star of the TV series “Univer” and “Life on Call” took a picture in front of the mirror in a nude bikini. She put on a set consisting of a top with triangle cups and low-waisted panties with ties on the hips. The artist let her smoothly styled hair down, parting it in the middle.

The celebrity walked in front of the mirror, showing off her slender body from different angles.

Earlier, Rudova also appeared in a transparent jumpsuit during a visit to a medical cosmetology center in Moscow.