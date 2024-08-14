41-year-old actress Natalia Rudova showed off her figure in a pink bikini on a yacht

Russian theater and film actress Natalia Rudova showed off her figure in a swimsuit while on holiday in Turkey. The corresponding publication appeared in the stories of her Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 41-year-old star of the TV series “Univer” and “Life on Call” captured herself on a yacht in a pastel pink bikini with low-waisted mini-panties. At the same time, she showed off her flat stomach with a piercing in her belly button.

Shot: @rudovanata

The celebrity also wore a black baseball cap, a chain with a heart-shaped pendant and a gold bracelet.

Earlier in August, Natalia Rudova and TV presenter and blogger Alena Vodonaeva jumped off a yacht in tiny bikinis.