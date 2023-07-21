41-year-old actress Sienna Miller was spotted in a colored bikini on vacation with a chosen one

The paparazzi photographed the popular British-American actress and fashion model Sienna Miller on vacation in a skimpy outfit. Relevant material published PageSix.

In the published pictures, the 41-year-old celebrity was seen in a multi-colored bikini, consisting of a triangle bra and drawstring panties. At the same time, the posted pictures show that Miller applied bright pink lipstick to her lips and let her long blond hair down. The star completed her look with accessories in the form of large-diameter hoop earrings.

It is known that the actress spends her holidays in Saint-Tropez, France, along with 26-year-old chosen one Oli Green.

Earlier in July, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a transparent dress at the cemetery. The 32-year-old celebrity was spotted in a brown dress, the transparent fabric of which showed off her body. The posted footage shows that the TV star visited a cemetery in France.