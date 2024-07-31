Polish supermodel Anja Rubik has posed topless for the French brand Saint Laurent. The corresponding publication appeared on the brand’s Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 41-year-old model appeared in a black and white photo wearing high-waisted, wide-legged trousers and a belt with a metal buckle. She let her hair down and showed off her completely naked breasts to the camera.

It is noted that the author of the shots was South African photographer and director Henrik Purienne.

Earlier in June, American actress, singer and model Zoe Kravitz posed topless for a photo book by the French brand Saint Laurent.