The 41-year-old waiter killed in the street of Palermo was called Badr Boudjemai: the accused colleague denies the accusations

He was called Badr Boudjemai The 41-year-old waiter shot dead in the middle of the street in Palermo. The police officers investigating his death have already stopped a colleague, with whom the man had several disagreements at work. The man was reached in the night between Friday and Saturday, while he was returning home after finishing work in a restaurant in the Porto area. There would also be images from some surveillance cameras.

Badr Boudjemai died as a result of three gunshots, which, according to the prosecution, were fired by a 31 year old Tunisian waiter. He also worked in the same place where the 41-year-old was hired. There would be images from the surveillance cameras that would frame him.

The man was questioned at length in the barracks, near the provincial command of Palermo. Investigators questioned and interviewed other people. It is not yet known whether or not the murder weapon has been recovered. And, at the moment, the motive is not yet known.

According to what emerges from investigative sourcesthe two colleagues would have had some disagreements at work, which could be the motive for the murder of the 41-year-old by the man of Tunisian origins.

The cameras would have recorded the entire scene, which took place near the Central Post Office: two shots fired with a revolver in the back and one in the back of the head at close range. Prosecutor Vincenzo Amico has already issued a detention order.

Badr Boudjemai leaves behind his wife and two small children

Badr Boudjemai was married and had two very young children. Before losing his life, he had written to his wife to warn her that he was returning home, as he always did on foot. He lived with his family in the central station area.

The employer speaks of a man who “he had never created any problems, he was charismatic, affable. Many in the city knew him because he had already worked in via Maqueda, never losing that smile of his that we will all remember“.

The accused claims to be innocent