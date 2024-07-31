A survey conducted from July 27 to 29 shows that 38% believe that the PT administration is worse than the previous one; the situation is a technical tie

The president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is considered “better” than that of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), by 41% of Brazilians. The percentage rose 3 percentage points in relation to the previous study, carried out in May. The data are from a survey PowerData held from July 27 to 29, 2024.

Voters who evaluate Lula’s management as “worse” than that of its predecessor are 38%. Another 19% do not see any difference between the administrations and 2% did not know how to answer.

The results of this round indicate that Lula’s recent efforts to improve voters’ perception of his government (visits to cities, interviews and last Sunday’s speech celebrating the government’s achievements) have had a positive, albeit modest, effect: numerically, the president is once again 3 points ahead compared to the previous administration.

The research whose data are reported in this post was carried out by PowerData, group company Poder360 Journalism, with own resources. Data were collected from July 27 to 29, 2024, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 202 municipalities in the 27 states of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerData makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are made until interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

O Poder360 stratifies data by demographics (gender, age, education, and income). Here are the highlights:

those who consider that Lula’s government is better than Bolsonaro’s – rates are higher among young people aged 16 to 24 (56%) and people who have completed primary education (48%);

– rates are higher among young people aged 16 to 24 (56%) and people who have completed primary education (48%); those who consider that Lula’s government is worse than Bolsonaro’s – the percentages are relevant among adults aged 25 to 44 (48%).

Below, the data by region indicate that in the Northeast alone, more than 50% of voters believe that Lula’s administration is better than Bolsonaro’s. In the other four regions of the country, the PT candidate is behind in three (South, Central-West and North). In the Southeast, which has the largest number of voters, Lula leads with 41%.

COMPARISON OF GOVERNMENTS X VOTING IN 2022

O PowerData crossed the data comparing governments with the interviewee’s vote declaration in the 2nd round of 2022. Among those who voted for the PT candidate, 8% declared that the current administration is “worse” than the previous one, 18% say they see no difference and 73% evaluate it as “better”. In the group that claims to have voted for former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 80% believe that the PT administration is “worse” than that of its predecessor.

PODERDATA

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerData was carried out from July 27 to 29, 2024. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 202 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, either way.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Auditory Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and answers using the device’s keyboard. The study’s confidence interval is 95%.

To facilitate reading, the survey results have been rounded. Because of this process, the sum of some of the results may be different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in variable cross-tabulations may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the institution’s own resources. PowerDataa research company that is part of the media group Poder360 Journalism.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maicon Viana under the supervision of assistant editor Jonathan Karter.