At least 41 terrorists were killed, including a commander, in an attack on an army camp that killed four soldiers in northern Mali.

On Friday, the attack took place against a base of UN peacekeepers.

The leader killed in the attack was an assistant to the Malian leader Iyad Ag Ghali.

“Certainly, the UN soldiers inflicted a terrible defeat on the terrorists, even if we lost four of our personnel,” said Mohamed Saleh Al-Nadif, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Mali and head of its mission.

On Friday, four Chadian international soldiers were killed in an attack on their camp in Aguelhawk, according to the United Nations. A UN official announced that about 20 terrorists were killed in battles that lasted three hours, out of 100 who participated in the operation.

During combing operations carried out on Sunday and Monday, the UN soldiers found new bodies. “To this day, more than forty terrorists have been killed, among them an associate of Iyad Ag Ghali, who is known as Abdullah Ag Al-Baja,” Al-Nazif said.

Iyad Ag Ghali leads an allied group to the Al Qaeda terrorist network.

It is known that Abdallah Ag Al-Taqiqa, the former mayor of “Tessalit”, has long been close to Iyad Ag Ghali and assigned him a major military role in northern Mali.

A UN security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that Agg remains in third place in the leadership of the group led by Iyad Ag Ghali.

Four terrorists were arrested and handed over to Malian forces, the official said.