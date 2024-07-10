El Paso—The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) and Sunland Park Fire Department (SPFD) pulled 41 people from the Rio Grande near the Texas-New Mexico border on Tuesday night, July 9, EP Fire reported.

Both rescue agencies initially responded around 5 p.m. to reports of “several people in the water” along the 3500 block of Doniphan.

EP Fire said the people pulled from the water were turned over to authorities. Border Patrol could be seen at the scene which Sunland Park Fire described as a “very active scene” and urged the public to stay away. No injuries were reported.