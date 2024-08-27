The Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund revealed a significant increase in the number of Emirati women registered with the Fund from the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reaching 41% since the Fund’s establishment until the first half of this year (2024), stressing that this increase reflects the great efforts made by the state to enhance the process of empowering Emirati women, whether in the public or private sectors.

The Fund explained, in an official statistic issued on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, that the total number of female citizens insured by the Fund, since its establishment until now, has reached 61,408 female citizens, representing 52% of the total number of insured citizens in the emirate, after this percentage did not exceed 11% when the Fund was established in 2000.

He pointed out that the total number of female citizens insured by the Fund from the government sector amounted to 39,791 female citizens out of the total number of female citizens insured by the Fund, compared to 21,617 female citizens from the private sector until June 2024, noting that the percentage of Emirati women working in the private sector and registered with the Fund increased during the last three years by 13% of the total number of insured persons with the Fund.

The Fund stated that the number of retired female citizens reached 5,350, representing 30% of the total number of retirees registered with the Fund. The average years of service at retirement reached 21 years of service, while the average retirement age for women reached 48 years, compared to 55 years for men until the first half of this year (2024).

The Fund’s statistics showed a remarkable development in the number of female citizens with more than 25 years of service, which reached (1,438) female citizens by last June, reflecting the keenness of Emirati women to give and dedicate themselves to serving the nation, in addition to bearing family responsibilities.

According to the Fund’s statistics, women’s entry into the country’s labor market was not limited to specific economic sectors or professional activities, but rather they entered all available fields, most notably the human health and social service sectors, and the education sector, followed by the insurance and finance sectors and other specialized activities and businesses, which is evidence that Emirati women have become a fundamental partner in all work sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund, Salem Rashid Al Nuaimi, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the pioneer of women’s renaissance in the country, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, “Mother of the Emirates”, on the occasion of the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, stressing that Emirati women and their distinguished achievements represent the driving force that turns dreams into reality, and the support on which the future of the nation is based.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the support of the wise leadership for women is a testament to their great role in building a strong and prosperous society, and their achievements in all fields reflect the strength of will and the depth of giving to the nation.