41 government agencies and institutions sign the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Sustainable Finance within two years

Since its launch in 2019, 41 government agencies and leading institutions signed the “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration”, as part of the ongoing efforts to lay the foundations for the sustainable finance sector, in support of the country’s efforts to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, according to the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Since 2019, the signatories of the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Sustainable Finance have been working to create a thriving sustainable finance sector in addition to holding a constructive dialogue at the sector level as a whole locally and internationally.

In the next report, the Emirates News Agency “WAM” reviews the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Global Market in this vital sector, as the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Sustainable Finance represented the cornerstone of the guiding principles on sustainable financing for the UAE, published in 2020, and it is the first initiative of its kind in light of the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda. The initiative to advance the sustainability priorities that form the core of the country’s economic development agenda.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is a pioneering platform to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to develop innovative solutions to attract and increase green and sustainable investments, and to allow financing projects and initiatives that support the sustainable financing sector and serve the UAE vision and its green agenda.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market aims to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a center for raising and deploying capital and managing risks to achieve long-term economic growth based on sustainability. Over five years, Abu Dhabi Global Market has become a major pioneer in advancing sustainability thanks to overcoming global financial, social and environmental concerns.

In this regard, the Abu Dhabi Global Market has worked to support the launch of the first real estate investment fund for sustainability in the country, which was launched by Masdar in a move aimed at achieving the country’s sustainability agenda .. In addition to these efforts, the demand-based approach applied by the Abu Dhabi Global Market has launched a program Green Bonds: A joint initiative between the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market also actively contributed to the first social impact bonds in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, and these bonds are a globally recognized financial tool to increase private investment in support of social impact programs, which were launched by the Community Contributions Authority – Together. On the organizational level, the market has issued the principles of sustainability at the Abu Dhabi Global Market, which are principles that govern the procedures of the Abu Dhabi Global Market to support sustainability, and more broadly the UAE 2030 agenda for sustainability development.

ADGM’s sustainability principles include protecting the environment, reducing carbon emissions, encouraging diversification in the workplace, promoting correct work practices, implementing and strengthening transparency governance practices, and linking sustainability standards with business decisions.

The electronic court platform is the best example of ADGM’s commitment and approach to sustainability by digitizing judicial services, including courts without papers, and avoiding the need to travel to listening places where hearings are held via video conference, and documents are submitted electronically.

Sustainability is a guiding component of ADGM’s efforts with regard to corporate social responsibility. In this context, ADGM provides mediation services for complementary ADGM courts in an effort to avoid litigation procedures.

ADGM also established a massive financing platform for the Emirates Nature Society, with ADGM employees registering as “enabling partners” in support of the green growth strategy.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy launched the first sustainable finance certificate in the region in partnership with the London Institute of Banking and Finance. In continuation of these efforts, the Abu Dhabi Global Market has launched a youth circle with the aim of spreading awareness of sustainable finance among high school students.

Abu Dhabi Global Market is always keen to publish a set of effective initiatives that contribute to building a knowledge-based economy in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the national strategy for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda in addition to the sustainable development goals issued by the United Nations, which are widespread goals.

From this standpoint, the Abu Dhabi Global Market pays great attention to gender balance as one of the areas of development and aims to achieve leadership in the country and the Middle East and North Africa region, and for this it has developed policies that address and promote equal opportunities between the sexes and the role of that in achieving equal opportunities, which in turn leads to progress. Sustainable economical. Directing the UAE’s socio-economic future is a vital opportunity for women in the region as one of the components of the country’s national strategy.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market held discussions with specialists from investors, government officials, institutions, non-profit organizations and accelerators to gather opinions and come up with solid solutions to improve the operating environment for small businesses owned by women. As a result of these discussions, a white paper was published that provides mandatory proposals aimed at promoting gender balance in startups in the country as a whole, and promoting best practices to double women’s opportunities in the sector, including the formation of a working group for these purposes.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Global Market will host the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum on Wednesday as part of the activities of this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week under the title of financing “sustainable recovery and the ability to face future challenges.”