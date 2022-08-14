Home page World

A fire at a church in Egypt has killed 41 people. At the time of the fire, 5,000 believers are said to have been in the building.

Giza – A fire broke out in a Coptic church in the Egyptian city of Giza, near the capital Cairo, on Sunday. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, 41 people died and 14 others were injured.

As the Reuters news agency reports, according to local sources, around 5,000 people were in the Abu Sifin Church in the Imbaba district at the time of the fire. Children in particular are said to have died in the onslaught that resulted from the fire.

