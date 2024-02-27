20.5% consider it negative and 36.9% consider it neither good nor bad, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas

A survey released by Paraná Pesquisas this Tuesday (Feb 27, 2024) shows that 41.4% of Portuguese people have a positive view of Brazilians living in the country. Those who have a negative view are 20.5%.

Of the total, 36.9% have a neutral perception, that is, “neither positive nor negative”. Another 1.2% did not know or did not respond. Here's the complete of the study (PDF – 224 kB).

64.4% WOULD NEVER MOVE TO BRAZIL

The survey also shows that 64.4% of Portuguese “they would never move to Brazil” if they had a chance. Those who “could move” are 26.1%. Only 3.1% of respondents “I would definitely move to Brazil”. Another 6.4% did not know or did not respond.

The research was carried out through telephone interviews, from February 8 to 17, 2024, with 840 Portuguese people aged 18 or over. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

