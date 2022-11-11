We are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Microsoft Flight Simulator, And we are not the only ones. Today, November 11, starting at 10:00 AM (Mexico City time), the most recent installment in the series will receive a free update that celebrates this important date for the series.

The update Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary It will arrive free of charge for all players who already have their copy of this title, while those who are just thinking of taking to the skies with this title, they will be able to do it with all the content already available in a single package. The new update brings back some fan-favorite aircraft from previous games, as well as new vehicles.

This includes an authentic recreation of the Airbus A310, as well as helicopters, gliders and additional airports. You’ll even have a selection of new quests to complete. This was what Microsoft commented on it:

“A completely free offering for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play through Xbox Game Pass, the 40th Anniversary Edition is a comprehensive celebration of the franchise with a tribute to our past and an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft. . The nod to the past will reintroduce some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from previous versions, including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight!”

For their part, these are the planes that will be available with this update:

Historic Aircraft:

-Wright’s steering wheel

-Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

-Douglas DC-3

-De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

Helicopters:

-Bell-407

-Guimbal Cabri G2

Gliders:

-General Directorate Flugzeugbau LG8-18

-DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo

Realistic passenger plane:

-Airbus A310

Remember, 40th anniversary update coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator on November 11 at 10:00 AM (Mexico City time). On related topics, we tested the game’s Top Gun DLC. Likewise, this is how this additional content was created.

Editor’s note:

It’s good to see such a series celebrate its extensive history. Microsoft Flight Simulator It’s a fantastic game, and while it still requires a great deal of understanding, a number of details have also been applied to make life easier for all users.

Via: microsoft