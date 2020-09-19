Pune In Maharashtra’s Pune district, 4,093 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in a single day, with infection cases rising to 2,44,516. A health officer gave this information. These new cases came out on Friday. He said that after the death of 85 patients, the death toll increased to 5,536.

Officials said, “Out of 4,093 new cases of infection, 1,893 patients were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. A total of 1,27,423 cases have been reported so far in the Pune Municipal Corporation area. ”

The official said that 843 new cases of infection were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad, after which there have been 68,493 cases of infection here. Cases of infection increased to 47,654 in rural areas of the district, civil hospitals and areas under Pune Cantonment. Significantly, Pune is one of the most infected cities in the country.

Number of infected in the country crosses 52 lakhs

With the arrival of 96,424 new patients of Kovid-19 in the country, the total number of infected has crossed 52 lakhs. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, 41,12,551 patients have been cured by Friday. According to the data, the total number of patients infected with Corona virus in the country has increased to 52,14,677, while 1,174 more people have died in the last 24 hours, 84,372 people have lost their lives in this epidemic.

