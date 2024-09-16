Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, stressed that the UAE has made education a priority in its various humanitarian initiatives, inside and outside the country, based on the keenness of its wise leadership to build the human being and consolidate the foundations of human development in sustainable and influential humanitarian work.

This came during an inspection tour in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, to view the educational facilities provided by the “Emirates Humanitarian City for Children and Students” for those who came from the Gaza Strip to the United Arab Emirates with their companions as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 children from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the UAE, and to host 1,000 Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Strip of different age groups, to receive treatment and all types of healthcare they need in the country’s hospitals.

The Emirates Humanitarian City hosts 408 children and students of all ages, from grades one to 12, who came from the Gaza Strip for treatment or as companions for their families receiving treatment in the UAE. An Emirati educational cadre from various specializations works to enable their educational attainment according to the curriculum of the UAE Ministry of Education.

Al Amiri said: “The Emirates Humanitarian City, through the efforts of its staff, embraces these children and restores their self-confidence to learn and recover from the difficult circumstances they went through in the countries from which they were evacuated.”

On the other hand, Al Amiri praised the efforts, expertise and capabilities of the specialized educational, pedagogical and psychological support staff working at the Emirates Humanitarian Education Centre, noting that “the role of the Emirates Humanitarian Education Centre is pivotal and important in dedicating education and cognitive empowerment as basic pillars of the model of sustainability of the impact of humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE in various parts of the world.”

In turn, the official spokesperson for the Emirates Humanitarian City, Mubarak Falah Al Qahtani, said: “Empowering students coming from conflict zones greatly helps them quickly overcome their ordeal and its difficult repercussions on their daily lives. The Emirates Humanitarian City is keen to employ its resources to meet any humanitarian requirements and alleviate the impact of crises and their effects on all groups, especially children, based on the established humanitarian values ​​on which the UAE’s relief initiatives are based.”

With the start of the school year, the city distributed school supplies and school bags to students. The Emirates Humanitarian City also cooperates with the Family Development Foundation in the UAE to provide students from Gaza with additional opportunities and extracurricular activities to explore their talents, develop their hobbies, and train in skills and crafts that build their capabilities.

These efforts are in addition to other Emirati initiatives supporting the education of Palestinian students, including the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to provide $20 million in support of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which operates about 711 schools designated for Palestinian refugees in the region.

