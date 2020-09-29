Highlights: In Odisha, 351 sevadars and 53 temple workers became corona infected in Jagannathpuri

Most of the home employees among the infected employees were stirred in the temple.

Interruption in temple rituals, now plans to include juniors in rituals

The temple administration said that rituals run from early morning till night, less people are knowledgeable

So far 9 deaths have occurred due to corona in Puri, three of them including temple workers

Puri

Jagannathpuri temple in Odisha has been stirred up. Here, 351 sevadars and 53 employees of the temple have been found infected with the corona virus. After such a large number of cases of corona infection, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has started the work of sanitation of the temple.

Ajay Jena, administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration, said that a total of 404 people have been found corona infected in the 12th century temple. He said that despite the absence of such a large number of sevadars and employees, the work and rituals of Lord Jagannath are continuing, but there are some problems.

Shortage of ritual experts

The Jagannath temple was closed after the lockdown in March due to COVID-19. It has not yet been opened to devotees. The official said that most of the servants who have confirmed the infection are all in home isolation. After their home isolation, there is a lack of worshipers and ritualists in the temple.

This is how everyday rituals take place

At least 13 priests perform rituals of Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath together in groups. Therefore, the presence of 39 priests, apart from other sevadars, is necessary for performing daily rituals, so that worship can be done properly.

Rituals start early in the morning and continue till late night

The administrator pointed out that the uniqueness of the Puri temple is that the rituals are interlinked with each other. Rituals begin early in the morning and last till late at night. Jagannath culture researcher Bhaskar Mishra said that if a ritual is not performed, then the next ritual cannot be performed as per the tradition of the temple.

Problem may occur in the coming days

If more number of servicemen or employees corona are infected in the coming days, then there can be a big problem regarding the temple rituals. However, now the administration is considering a proposal to involve junior sevadars in the ritual.

Three servants have died of corona

A total of 9,704 COVID-19 cases have been detected so far in Puri district, of which 1,255 cases are from Puri municipality area alone. Of the 52 deaths in the district, nine have occurred in the Puri municipality area. Of the 9 people who died in Puri, three were servicemen of the temple. The administration conducted COVID-19 test of all the servants engaged in Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra. Then only two servants were found corona positive.

Jagannath Puri temple will not open at the moment

Meanwhile, the state government told the Orissa High Court in an affidavit that it is not possible for devotees to open other temples, including the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri, in the wake of the Corona epidemic.