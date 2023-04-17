SAW announced that 404 GAME RE:SET will launch in Japan and the rest of Asia next 25 Aprilon iOS And android. The prequel to the story, 404 GAME RE:SET Prologuewill instead be made available by April 17th and will be narrated from the point of view of a certain researcher who will introduce players to the game world, cast and battles of the actual game.

SEGA also announces new characters that recall as many collaborations with the company’s gaming IP notes, such as Golden Ax and The House of the Deadas well as with external publishers, such as BANDAI NAMCO And TAITO — while the characters of CAPCOM And SN extension however, they are still shrouded in mystery. The list below.

SAW

Altered beast (voice: Akira Sekine)

(voice: Akira Sekine) Columns (voice: Hitomi Ueda)

(voice: Hitomi Ueda) Crazy Taxis (voice: Mariya Ise)

(voice: Mariya Ise) Dynamite Cop (voice: Misaki Watada)

(voice: Misaki Watada) Fighting Vipers (voice: Kaede Hondo)

(voice: Kaede Hondo) Golden Axe (voice: Yume Miyamoto)

(voice: Yume Miyamoto) Hang-On (voice: Natsumi Fujiwara)

(voice: Natsumi Fujiwara) The House of the Dead (voice: Miku Itou)

(voice: Miku Itou) I pose (voice: Ari Ozawa)

(voice: Ari Ozawa) Space Harrier (voice: Yumiri Hanamori)

(voice: Yumiri Hanamori) Thunderblade (voice: Mikako Komatsu)

(voice: Mikako Komatsu) Virtua Racing (voice: Haruka Shiraishi)

BANDAI NAMCO

Dig dug (voice: Rie Takahashi)

(voice: Rie Takahashi) mappy (voice: by Yui Ogura)

(voice: by Yui Ogura) xevious (voice: by MAO)

TAITO

arkanoids (voice: Minami Tanaka)

(voice: Minami Tanaka) Darius (voice: Reina Ueda)

(voice: Reina Ueda) Kiki Kaikai (voice: Atsumi Tanezaki)

Below we include the replay of the game’s livestream, previewing the opening and gameplay.

404 GAME RE:SET – Pre-launch Livestream

Source: SAW Street Gematsu