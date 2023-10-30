SAW announced the imminent shutdown of the servers for 404 GAME RE:SETcurrently available in Japan at iOS And Android. Closing will happen next January 5, 2024, less than a year after the game’s release. The company announced that this decision was made because in the future cannot guarantee a satisfactory service for their users.

Despite this, the company will continue to release additions to the main plot, new characters and exclusive events until the servers are closed. The title follows the story of a player who lives in a world distorted by SAW, and must fight against the company to restore the world to its former glory. Some of the company’s most famous games appear in the form of beautiful girls, and in recent months many collaborations have been released with software houses such as BANDAI NAMCO, CAPCOM, SNK and many others.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu