The number of public transport users during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in the Emirate of Ajman reached 426,778 users of the various services of the transportation system in the emirate.

The Ajman Transport Authority confirmed its interest in developing effective plans for mass transportation in order to cover the most vital and crowded areas during the Eid days, to ensure the continuity of the transportation system and accommodate the high turnout of the public.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, Acting Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, said that the authority seeks to provide comprehensive plans to link the various means of transport in order to cover the increasing demand for means of transport, especially on special occasions and official holidays, and to ensure its sustainability and diversity in response to the demand of its users.

He explained that the number of users of public transport buses reached 55,540, as the number of trips was doubled to 1,422 during the days of Eid al-Fitr. The number of users of public transport buses during the first days of Eid reached 18,621 users of the internal and external lines, pointing to the role of taxis in transporting passengers to their destinations, as the number of their users during the days of Eid reached 366,542 users, and the number of trips reached 187,271 trips for taxis.

He pointed out that the maritime transport service “Al-Abra” witnessed an increase in the number of users, reaching 3,759 users, and the number of users of the on-demand bus service reached 939 users during Eid Al-Fitr.