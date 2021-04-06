The words of yesterday of the vice president Nadia Calviño silvering a downward revision of the economic forecasts before some unemployment data of March that were not positive set off all the alarms. Perhaps that is why the labor market figures that March leaves have been welcomed with a certain hope: jobs have been created, a significant number of ERTE workers have rejoined their jobs and the number of unemployed has once again fallen from the barrier of the four million.

However, a year after a pandemic practically struck the country by surprise, the consequences that it still leaves in a labor market that was already weak are devastating: 400,000 more unemployed, almost 330,000 fewer jobs and nearly 750,000 people affected for a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE). And it is that in just 50 days almost a million jobs were destroyed as a result of the covid-19, a collapse that had never occurred before and from which it will still be difficult to recover.

But March has helped something. Social Security has added 70,790 more contributors on average than in February, bringing the total number of affiliates to 18,920,902 affiliates, according to data published today by the Ministry of Inclusion. The relief of the restrictions adopted to stop the third wave of the pandemic has allowed the labor market to recover some fuel, although it is true that this is a much lower figure than in other exercises, when there was no pandemic and companies were preparing for Holy Week; in fact, it is the smallest rise since 2012.

In addition, the trend has been reversed and the number of registered unemployed in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has been reduced by 59,149, a fall of almost 1.5% that has caused the total number of unemployed to be lowered up to 3,949,640 people, according to data published by the Ministry of Labor.

Much greater has been the decrease in the number of workers affected by a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE): almost 156,000 fewer in March alone, despite the fact that the prohibition of moving between autonomous communities has still been maintained, which has prevented Spaniards enjoy the Easter holidays. With this 17% drop, the number of people affected by ERTE is reduced to 743,628 people.