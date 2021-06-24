Dubai (Etihad)

400,000 applicants have signed up for skills enhancement courses in the UAE, according to a panel discussion organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Program entitled “Skills Development: Towards a New Reality,” during which Jeff Magioncalda, CEO of Coursera, and its management spoke Aziza Othman, Human Development Specialist and Founder of Montebelle.

The session received a remarkable turnout from the followers, who numbered about 1,800 people, and a large number of them shared their views and ideas about development visions and the role of modern skills in the labor market.

The session highlighted the impact of the Corona pandemic on the development of digital training platforms, which have become a milestone in the development of human cadres and job skills, as well as creating new jobs that were not before the pandemic. In her speech, Aziza Othman spoke about the huge opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai will attract, the most prominent event awaited by the world, and the leading position of the UAE, which enjoys a remarkable and great demand for skills development by its residents, as it was the first in the Middle East in the demand for skills development courses. across modern platforms. Osman also pointed to the importance of skills and mastery of modern tools in acquiring them, especially in a new era full of transformations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeff Magioncalda stressed during the session that electronic platforms provided private and government agencies with great services during the Covid-19 pandemic, by contributing to the continuity of the wheel of work, and also supported higher and public education through its use in providing high-level education, and was a reason for the continuity of education, The students cut off from the official study seats in schools and universities.

Jeff Magioncalda explained that the United Arab Emirates enjoys the lion’s share of the number of people taking courses and seeking to enhance their practical skills through these modern platforms, as there are about 4.5 million learners registered on Coursera courses in the Middle East, including more than 400,000 in other countries. The United Arab Emirates. He stressed that the percentage of women has increased remarkably, especially in the specialized courses in science, mathematics and related skills, where the percentage of female affiliates is almost 30%, and in the UAE the percentage of women is 50%.

The CEO of Coursera emphasized that companies should reconsider remote work, as people and employees are starting to fit in with digital work platforms, balancing work and family, even working from home.