Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Does Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin want to drive up food prices? In view of Russian attacks on Danube ports, observers are certain.

Odessa – France accuses the Kremlin of deliberately jeopardizing global food security. According to Ukrainian information, Russian drones destroyed 40,000 tons of grain on Wednesday night (August 2). France accused Moscow of “only pursuing its own interests at the expense of the most vulnerable” and of pushing up farm prices. “Russia is once again deliberately endangering global food security by destroying vital grain export infrastructure,” the French Foreign Ministry said Kyiv Post with

The drones damaged or destroyed grain silos and warehouses in the southern Odessa region, which includes Izmail. In the process, 40,000 tons of grain were destroyed, said Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov in online networks. The grain deliveries were intended for Africa, China and Israel. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating.

Putin asks Erdogan for help with Russian grain exports to Africa

Meanwhile, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned each other. According to his office, Erdogan emphasized the importance of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine negotiated by Turkey and the UN. It is “a bridge for peace”. “No steps should be taken to ease tensions in the RussiaUkraine war could escalate,” said the Turkish Presidency.

A grain silo badly damaged by drones in the Odessa region © IMAGO/Ukrainian Ground Forces/Imago

For his part, Putin suggested to his Turkish counterpart that Ankara should help export Russian grain to Africa. “Willingness to cooperate with Turkey and other interested states on this issue has been expressed,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia sabotages the Black Sea grain route during the Ukraine war

Since the Black Sea route since Russia withdraws from the Grains Agreement practically blocked, the previously rather unknown ports of Izmail and Reni on the Danube gained decisive importance for the global food supply.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

According to experts, Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian ports with grain silos are probably targeted attacks to drive up food prices. By keeping Ukrainian grain out of the world market, Russia can hope to benefit from higher prices, the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) said in Washington on Wednesday evening.

The Danube port of Ismajil is located directly on the border with Romania. Last month, Russia pulled out of the grain deal that had allowed Ukraine to ship grain across the Black Sea despite the war. (frs with material from the AFP)