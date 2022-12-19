Guadalajara, Jalisco.- With the goal of 40,000 people having a Christmas dinner this year, the Archdiocese of Guadalajara together with the Jewish community They are gonna do it the fourth consecutive event of “10 thousand Christmases in one”.

“A common action of peace and hope for those who have lived with difficulty this year,” said Father Javier Magdaleno.

He added that each year they have exceeded the goal, as was the case last year where their goal was 20,000 people and they turned out to benefit 30,000.

If this year the goal of offer Christmas dinner to 40 thousand peoplewould be around 100 thousand people who received Christmas dinner in the four years that this event has been in force.

More than offering food to people in poverty, it is “A worthy Christmasthat they have a dinner where they feel accompanied,” said Graciela Ciociano.

The dinners will take place in more than 40 parishes in Jalisco and some communities in Zacatecas.

While On December 25, an event for 2,000 people living in poverty will be held in the atrium of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Guadalajara.

“A dinner that we ourselves coordinate on the esplanade of the cathedral for all those who need and want to join us at this dinner”added Ciociano, in addition to informing that they need more “partners” to carry out this action.

You can help the organizers with donationswhich are received in the account of the Archdiocese of Guadalajara Santander Bank no. 65506960877 CLABE 014320655069608771 under the deposit concept “10,000 Christmases in one”. For more information there is the telephone number 333-6414255.

The Cardinal of GuadalajaraFrancisco Robles Ortega, explained that this event is for:”Approaching the brother who suffers and making him feel the love merciful of God manifested incarnate in our action in favor of them”.