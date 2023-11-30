The day it reopened its store in Canton (China), in June 2020 after the covid restrictions, Hermès made a case of 2.3 million euros in eight hours, breaking all luxury records. In 10 months they had recovered the pre-pandemic billing level even though their prices had risen 5%. An increase that, however, is one of the lowest in the sector, at a time when it seems that the prestige and level of desire for certain items is measured by the number of zeros on their label. Without going any further, a few weeks ago the long-awaited return to fashion of Phoebe Philo, former creative director of Celine, resulted in a collection composed, among others, of wool coats for 12,000 euros or simple leather bags for 6,500 that, in addition , can only be purchased online.

