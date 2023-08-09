Countermand. You don’t need to take the now well-known 10,000 steps a day, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), to stay fit and live long in health, a difficult goal to achieve especially for our sedentary lifestyle, but 4,000 are enough . The good news comes from a large study, published in the ‘European Journal of Preventive Cardiology’, which showed that walking at least 3,967 steps a day begins to reduce the risk of death from any causeand that 2,337 reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

The team of researchers led by Maciej Banach, a cardiologist at the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, conducted a meta-analysis, looking at 17 different studies from around the world involving a total of 226,889 people. The results therefore set two minimum thresholds (4,000 and 2,337 steps) to reduce the risk of death in general and cardiovascular death, but also confirmed that the more you walk, the greater the health benefits. But also that the risk of death decreases significantly for every 500-1,000 extra steps taken. “We found that this was true for both men and women, regardless of age and regardless of which area of ​​the globe (temperate, subtropical or subpolar) they live in,” comments Banach.