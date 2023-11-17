The demonstration had violent incidents, swastikas and police dispersal; 10 people were detained and 5 were injured

The re-election of Pedro Sánchez as president of the government of Spain brought around 4,000 protesters to the national headquarters of the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers' Party), in the center of Madrid, according to government estimates. This was the 14th consecutive day of protests.

The demonstrations began when Sánchez was negotiating to remain head of the Spanish government, after his party lost the July elections. The PP (Popular Party), the main opposition party, won the election and its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was nominated by King Felipe VI to face a vote for prime minister. The acronym, however, did not secure the majority of seats in Parliament.

This will be Sanchéz’s 3rd term. The Spaniard took office for the first time in 2018, after the dismissal of Mariano Rajoy. He was later elected for a 2nd term in 2020.

To remain in office, Sánchez negotiated amnesty for separatist politicians who proclaimed the independence of Catalonia in 2017. Feijóo said he would not accept “pay the price” of the measure and joined the protesters, who are against the amnesty.

The protest on Thursday night (Nov 16) saw violence from hooded protesters, a flag with a swastika and police actions to disperse it. According to the Spanish newspaper The worldat least 10 people were detained and 5 had minor injuries.

Images of the act were shared on social media. Watch:

Now, those who send the town to protest to Ferraz will tell you that this flag belongs to the extreme German left.

And we all know, we all saw and we all have the memory of seeing Franco meet with the leader of that party in Hendaya. pic.twitter.com/SFeRHYdm0d — La Zanahoria _Flipando con el Presente _🥕 (@LA_ZANAHORIA___) November 16, 2023