Already weakened by the containment and the cancellations of shows and spring and summer festivals, culture, the performing arts and the audiovisual industry were already expecting a difficult fall with the resurgence of the epidemic and the new related health restrictions. A third blow has just fallen on four thousand of its professionals. Since Thursday, October 1, they have been deprived of their access to intermittency. At the end of August, these workers were indeed informed by the Pole Emploi Service, on which they depend, that their declarations of employment would no longer be admissible to open up rights to compensation for intermittence. Despite a month of mobilization, the ax has just fallen.

The attack is twofold and seems to emanate from the Ministry of Labor itself. It targets both workers in the sector and the world of cooperatives and the social and solidarity economy. These four thousand professionals, artists and technicians, in fact go through a cooperative company, SmartFr, and its production cooperative “La Nouvelle aventure”, to produce shows, concerts, plays, events, and to get paid. This original operation is similar to that of activity and employment cooperatives, which offer professionals working independently, to escape the precariousness of the status of autoentrepreneurs or independence, by being employed by ‘a cooperative of which they are at the same time members, therefore owners. A system which thus guarantees them access to social protection and unemployment insurance. For this, SmartFr had the show entrepreneur’s license from Pole Emploi. It is this license that Pole Emploi took away from him.

“In its approach, Pole emploi services has the wrong target, and this twice! Once again, against unemployment, Pôle Emploi attacks the unemployed. Once again, in the context of a crisis, it is work that is attacked rather than capital. It is our self-managed organizations that are called into question. These are our business models. It is our businesses that risk being destroyed if our cooperators are sacrificed, ”denounces the CGT of SmartFr. The consequences of the Pole Emploi decision are all the more disastrous as these 4,000 technicians and artists have only had one month to turn around. However, the holding of a show is regulated well in advance. If the rights to compensation have been extended by the government until August 31, 2021, to take into account the health and economic crisis, these professionals already struggling to find new contracts will see their rights to intermittence fade. , unable to renew them thanks to the intermediary of the cooperative.

“Behind this attack is this old idea that our system is bad for intermittency. However, we contribute to it by giving access to wage labor, and therefore to the general system, to artists or technicians who should have resorted to self-entrepreneurship or undeclared work. We defend this regime by giving access to people who would be condemned to tinker in their corner ”, underlines François Veyer, strategic advisor of SmarFr. “The cooperative form is an alternative to capitalism because it sets up companies of people and not of capital,” he adds. This shape is not understood by the regulator, or perhaps too well understood by it. For ten years, our model of workers’ mutual insurance, third places or cooperative platforms, has been developing because it allows us to innovate by providing workers with rights. But the administrative authorities and the legislator regularly deprive them of them. “