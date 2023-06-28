Home page politics

From: Lisa Martina Klein

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius with Defense Minister of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas at Vilnius Airport © Thomas Imo/IMAGO

Germany will now permanently station a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania. 4,000 soldiers are to reinforce the eastern flank as soon as the infrastructure is in place.

This was announced by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made it very clear during his visit to Lithuania on Monday: “Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania.” A prerequisite for this is that Lithuania provides the appropriate infrastructure such as barracks, ammunition depots and improved training facilities.

With a permanent stationing of 4,000 soldiers, it is not just about troops and material, but also about families, said Pistorius. He thus announced the first permanent stationing of German combat troops abroad.

As a second requirement, the German minister named the approval of NATO’s supreme military commander. The alliance is currently revising its regional defense plans and intends to adopt them at the NATO summit on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius. According to Pistorius, the decisive factor is whether a permanent stationing of the brigade is compatible with the new defense plans or whether the alliance wants a more flexible approach.

Lithuania wants to build up the capacities by 2026

Since 2017, NATO has been supporting the respective armed forces in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with battalion-size combat groups; the German Brigade is an additional German offer for Lithuania.

According to Pistorius’ announcement, however, it remains unclear when the brigade can be fully stationed in Lithuania. Work is underway to build the necessary capacities by 2026, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda after a meeting with the German defense minister. According to Pistorius, staff will then be relocated to Lithuania in tandem with the expansion of capacity.

For the time being, it also remains unclear what the announced permanent stationing should look like and where the army could get these soldiers from. Germany has promised NATO an operational division for 2025 and 2027. Putting together a complete combat brigade in addition to this already demanding task is difficult for the Bundeswehr to manpower.

Posting abroad so far only on a voluntary basis

In addition, the Bundeswehr has so far only provided for permanent stationing abroad on a voluntary basis: for a stay of several years in the Baltic States, there would have to be enough teams, sergeants and officers who would relocate their center of life and possibly even take their families with them. In contrast to the USA, France and Great Britain, the Federal Republic has no experience with this type of foreign engagement.

The news and the clarity of Pistorius’ testimony came as a surprise given that there had been a year-long disagreement between Lithuania and Germany on the subject of the brigade. The reason for this was a wording that was interpreted differently in a communiqué by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Nausėda of June 7, 2022. In it, Scholz said that Germany was becoming a robust and combat-ready brigade for deterrence and defense against Russian aggression by a permanently advanced element of a brigade staff in Lithuania “lead”.

Lithuanian parliamentarians welcome the plans

While Lithuania has since insisted on the permanent stationing of a full brigade, Germany has so far pursued a more flexible approach: Since the beginning of October 2022, a forward brigade command, a so-called Forward Command Element, has been in Rukla under the leadership of Brigadier General Christian Nawrat in order to react quickly to changes in the situation to be able to Ammunition and material should be stored upstream in Lithuania, and joint exercises should be intensified. According to the plan so far, the remaining units should be kept in Germany and, if necessary, be transferred to Lithuania within ten days.

With the current exercise “Griffin Storm”, which was the reason for Pistorius’ visit to Lithuania, Nawrat’s Panzergrenadierbrigade 41 wanted to demonstrate precisely this rapid deployment of 1,000 German soldiers by land, water and air.

The Lithuanian parliament welcomes the news of the permanent stationing. After months of slowing things down from Germany, this is good news, says Laurynas Kasčiūnas, MP for the Christian Democratic party Homeland Union Lithuania. “We need to do our homework now to be ready by 2026. Then it remains to be seen whether Germany is really ready.” (By Lisa-Martina Klein with Thomas Wiegold)