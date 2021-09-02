The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has announced the start of activating the developed model for home health care services, which it launched earlier this year, with the aim of strengthening the health care sector in the emirate, and improving its outputs and services.

The department approved 77 home health care service providers to provide the service to more than 4,000 beneficiaries, after service providers fulfilled a set of necessary requirements and criteria, such as international accreditations, the provider’s ability to provide the required health services on an ongoing basis, the geographical scope of the service provider’s work, and its proximity to the place of residence. Residence of the beneficiary of the services.

The Undersecretary of the department, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, said that the department continues to launch and update advanced models that enhance the efficiency of the sector and contribute to ensuring the provision of health care services, according to the highest international standards, with the aim of upgrading the health sector, so that the residents of the emirate easily obtain high-quality services, thus enhancing their experience It reflects on their health and well-being, and ensures their continued access to services by certified, experienced and qualified specialists.

He added that the developed model is one of the most comprehensive models of home health care services, in terms of services provided worldwide, and embodies the department’s efforts to enhance the patient’s therapeutic journey, and improve the health and well-being of the emirate’s residents, by providing distinguished services that focus on the patient in a timely manner. The developer aims to enhance adherence to procedures and policies, through its ability to continuously monitor performance indicators, to ensure patient safety, which is the department’s top priority.

The department has accredited home care service providers throughout the emirate, to ensure that home health care services reach beneficiaries in an easy and comfortable manner, and to ensure their continued access to services.

The department worked on a number of aspects related to home health care services, including providing a clear guideline to determine the eligibility of service beneficiaries, clarifying the concept of services provided within home health care, and determining licensing requirements for service providers. The department confirmed that the eligibility of beneficiaries of home health care services will be evaluated according to a number of basic criteria, which include diagnosing the case that needs home care, the type of therapeutic and nursing care required, and that it identifies the appropriate service provider, according to the health needs of each patient.



