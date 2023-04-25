Ajman (Union)

The number of users of public transportation in the Emirate of Ajman, during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, reached 426,778 users of the various services of the transportation system in the emirate.

The Ajman Transport Authority confirmed its interest in developing effective plans for mass transportation in order to cover the most vital and crowded areas during the Eid days, to ensure the continuity of the transportation system and accommodate the high turnout of the public.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, Acting Director General of the authority, said that it seeks to provide comprehensive plans to link the various means of transport, cover the increasing demand for means of transport, especially on special occasions and official holidays, and ensure its sustainability and diversity to meet the demand of its users.

He pointed out that the number of users of public transport buses reached 55,540, and the number of trips was doubled to 1,422 during the days of Eid Al-Fitr. And the number of trips reached 187,271 for taxis.

He added that the maritime transport service “Al-Abra” witnessed an increase in the number of users, as their number reached 3,759 users, and the number of users of the on-demand bus service reached 939 users during the days of Eid Al-Fitr.