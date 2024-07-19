The Municipality of Guachochi reported that it began carrying out restoration, conservation and reforestation activities in all those areas that are under forestry exploitation or that have suffered damage during the fire seasons. It added that with this season it is intended to continue reforestation with approximately 400,000 plants in various ejidos, communities and private properties through the implementation of projects supported by CONAFOR.

“The forests in the municipality provide us with food and generate an economy that revolves around forestry activities; approximately 32 ejidos with 1,200 small owners that are managing and using these forest resources,” the mayor’s office said.

For his part, Mayor Alejandro Hernández thanked all those present who will help reforest the area of ​​Mesa de Meguachi, a town located between Rocheachi and Guachochi. “We live in the forest, we were born and raised surrounded by nature, we have to reforest so that rivers, lakes and streams do not die,” said the mayor before beginning the reforestation.