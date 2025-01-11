The presence of the Princess of Asturias as midshipman of the Navy training ship highlights the curious relationship of ‘the Silver Cup’ with the ship, an emotional extension of the city and its history. «Elcano is Cádiz and Cádiz is Elcano»
Twenty thousand people have served on board in the last century. «There is none of us who does not want to embark again»
«Long ratchet in the name of the Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Three Persons and one true God, who be with us and keep us, who accompany us and give us a safe journey to safety and take us and return to our homes. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#ships #Leonor
Leave a Reply