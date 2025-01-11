The presence of the Princess of Asturias as midshipman of the Navy training ship highlights the curious relationship of ‘the Silver Cup’ with the ship, an emotional extension of the city and its history. «Elcano is Cádiz and Cádiz is Elcano» Twenty thousand people have served on board in the last century. «There is none of us who does not want to embark again»

Princess Doña Leonor, today in Cádiz just before setting sail PHOTOS: CHAPU APAOLAZA