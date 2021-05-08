Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Ain)

The municipality of Al Ain City has dealt with 400 reports in 18 locations due to rainwater pools, falling trees and some lighting poles, due to the weather that Al Ain has been exposed to during the current week, and the recovery rate from the storm damage has reached 80%, and work is underway to complete all the damages. .

More than 131 equipment and machinery, and 563 engineers, observers, and workers in separate locations in the city participated in the removal of the remnants of the weather, as cases of water accumulation were dealt with through specialized water withdrawal equipment, and the municipality’s emergency teams dealt with cases of damage in residential neighborhoods. Which amounted to 98 cases, and signboards and lighting poles in 17 cases.

The municipality replanted 186 large trees, modified the branches of 3332 trees, in addition to removing 436 damaged trees and 773 branches of damaged trees, as part of the reports concentrated in the areas of Hili, Al-Khabisi, Al-Jahili, Al-Jimi and Al-Masoudi, and closed all reports received by the municipality’s emergency office. Yesterday afternoon, the city of Al-Ain witnessed heavy rains in and around Mazyad, and included the areas of Al-Zahir, Umm Ghafa and even Sa`a, and the rain was accompanied by strong winds, in addition to the sound of thunder. The rain began at 2 pm for about two hours, as the rain fell from one region to another until it reached the Sa`a area. The torrential rain led to a clear decrease in temperatures and moderate weather, as the sky remained overcast in large parts of the city and its suburbs. The formation of cumulus clouds specifically leads to rain in the summer, and is known as windy rain that is accompanied by winds coming from the southern Arabian Gulf towards the mountains of the Sultanate of Oman to the city of Al Ain and Jebel Hafeet, passing through the mountain range of the Sultanate of Oman. Lovers of photography from young citizens, who are called rain hunters, took advantage of this occasion to photograph the beautiful pictures and publish them on social networking sites.