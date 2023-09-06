Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Sports Council is launching the Dubai Open Tennis Academies Championship, in cooperation with the Sania Mirza Academy and the Tennis Federation, and it attracts more than 400 talented players and players, and it will be held from October 28 to January 14, 2024, and includes 7 different categories of juniors and adults, men and women, under 12, And 14 and 18 years old for boys and girls, men’s singles open, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s doubles, and it aims to attract and develop sports talents, and registration continues until next October 10.

This came during the press conference, during which Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza spoke, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Alia Bujsim, member of the Board of Directors of the Tennis Association.

Saeed Hareb said: The tournament is a pioneering initiative to attract and discover talented people and develop their skills, and contributes to motivating and encouraging athletes to develop their careers in the field of sports. Global organizations, private sector organizations from inside and outside the country to launch initiatives and organize tournaments that contribute to spreading the culture of exercise and physical activity, and in Dubai we have an environment that encourages and supports investment in various fields, and sports investment has proven to be the perfect choice for stars, and many stars have achieved success A large amount of their investments in Dubai in various sports, and we hope that Sania Mirza will achieve great success in her project to discover and develop talent, in line with her love for Dubai and the Emirates.

Alia Bujsim said: The tournament enhances the balance of the players participating in the points that are recorded in their classification in the federation that has been linked to the classification of the International Federation, so that the points are equalized to transfer from the local classification to the international classification, so all participants in the tournament will be winners.

Sania Mirza, tournament ambassador, said: The initiative represents a historic moment for the world of tennis in Dubai, and shows the city’s unwavering commitment to promoting and nurturing tennis talents. Which I launched before to train Emirati players, where I personally supervise the championship competitions to select the best promising national talents in it, and I work to guide them and provide them with the necessary support and training for competition, and access to international podiums.

She added: The tournament includes both junior and senior categories, providing players of all ages with a unique platform to display their skills. The tournament is also held in high-level tennis facilities, ensuring that participants get the best experience, in terms of infrastructure and organization, and the first season of the junior category is scheduled to end. From the tournament December 2, in conjunction with the UAE National Day celebrations, and this is a great conclusion to be a scene of excellence and patriotism in tennis.