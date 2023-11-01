The signing comes in the wake of the visit of Jordanian King Abdullah to the Emirates as part of a Gulf tour that also includes Bahrain and Qatar.

According to Petra, the agreement includes $75 million in support of the general budget in Jordan, financing the gas pipeline network project for three development and industrial regions and cities, the digital transformation project for the Ministry of Health, the establishment of vocational schools, the expansion of kindergartens in the second stage, the development of reading skills, and a project. Developing the area adjacent to the bathtub.

King Abdullah’s visit also witnessed the signing of a second memorandum of understanding between the Jordan Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, which includes projects for operating the multi-purpose cargo port in Aqaba, developing a waste-to-energy station, and a joint project agreement with the Aqaba Development Company to establish a port community system. (PCS) To supervise port communications, the cross-border railway project agreement, and the development of the wastewater treatment plant in Wadi Zarqa..

A third memorandum was also signed between the ministries of investment in the two countries for cooperation in the field of investment.