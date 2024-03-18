In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Foundation signed “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” and Sobha Real Estate Group signed a donation agreement to establish an endowment university in Dubai, as part of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. To honor mothers, by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on the “X” platform yesterday: “As part of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today I witnessed the signing of a donation agreement to establish an endowment university in Dubai worth $400. One million dirhams, provided by the Sobha Real Estate Group. We thank the businessman PNC Menon, the founder of the group, for this initiative, and we are proud of the spirit of goodness and solidarity that prevails in Dubai society, and of these contributions that reflect positively on the education programs implemented by the Mohammed Bin Mohammed Initiatives Foundation. Rashid Al Maktoum International in dozens of countries around the world.”

Under the agreement, the signing of which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sobha Real Estate Group will build and develop a university building in the Emirate of Dubai at a cost of 400 million dirhams, as one of the largest charitable donations in the UAE, and it will be delivered To the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation.

The Endowment University aims to strengthen and diversify the higher education sector in Dubai, and provide new and diverse opportunities for students in the Emirate of Dubai and neighboring countries, and the educational stages target university education and postgraduate studies.

Global standards

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that establishing an endowment university in Dubai in accordance with the highest international standards in educational tools and research methodology translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the priority of attention to education as a The essence of human civilization, and the best way to meet people’s aspirations for development and a decent life, and to progress steadily towards building societies of prosperity and stability.

He said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign to honor mothers, by establishing an endowment fund to educate millions in less fortunate communities, expresses a deep awareness of the meaning of charitable and humanitarian work, as a basic lever for the development of societies, and a necessity to enable children of less fortunate groups to possess knowledge and contemporary tools, and to instill “There is hope in their souls, and confidence in their ability to create a better future for their countries and communities.”

Al-Gergawi added: “The donation agreement signed with Sobha Real Estate Group to establish an endowment university in Dubai is an advanced step towards achieving a main goal of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, by providing the opportunity for thousands of male and female students from the UAE and the region to enroll in the university and complete their postgraduate studies in a model educational environment.” He pointed out that the proceeds from the project will have positive effects in supporting the educational programs of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in dozens of countries around the world.

Support charitable initiatives

For his part, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sobha Real Estate Group, PNC Menon, said: “The donation agreement signed with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation comes in the context of our cooperation with the Initiatives Foundation to implement projects that benefit society, and whose positive effects extend.” To the most needy groups in several countries, and for the Sobha Real Estate Group, this agreement is of special importance, due to its connection to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and the group’s keenness to support the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE to help millions of people around the world.”

He added: “We are pleased to be a contributor to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and the entity entrusted with building and developing a university building in the Emirate of Dubai, and we believe that this major investment in establishing the university endowment will have impressive results in the future, at the local and regional levels, which is what “It will reflect positively on the development process in the region as a whole, and contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for knowledge and an incubator for science.”

A qualitative step

The university seeks to provide educational opportunities for thousands of male and female students, and allow them to continue their education to provide their communities with qualified competencies. The establishment of the Endowment University reflects the maturity of the culture of endowment and its funds within the UAE society, and constitutes a qualitative step in the process of endowment and charitable work in the country.

Reviving the endowment

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign on the fourth of March, with the aim of honoring mothers, by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, provides the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment.” It also aims to support individuals, with education and rehabilitation, in less fortunate communities, by supporting… The educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels, provides sustainable opportunities to improve the quality of their lives, improve their reality, and contributes to empowering them and preparing them for the current and future labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies, and activating the wheel of development and development in various fields, by building… And qualifying a productive workforce.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• Proud of the spirit of goodness and solidarity that prevails in Dubai society, and of these contributions that reflect positively on the education programs implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in dozens of countries around the world.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi:

• The establishment of the Endowment University translates the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid regarding the priority of attention to education, as it is the essence of human civilization.

PNC Menon:

• The agreement is of particular importance, due to its connection to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, and the group’s keenness to support charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.