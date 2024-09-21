Home policy

Israel’s army says it is attacking hundreds of Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. © Marwan Naamani/dpa

The mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continues with full force. Israel is attacking hundreds of the militia’s positions in its northern neighbour.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – In view of the ongoing shelling from Lebanon, Israel’s army has continued its massive attacks on Hezbollah militia positions this evening. Around 400 targets have been attacked since the afternoon, including operational rocket launch pads and “terrorist infrastructure” in several areas in southern Lebanon, the army announced late in the evening. According to Israeli military sources, dozens of missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel during the course of the day. There were initially no reports of injuries on either side of the country’s border.

According to military sources, warning sirens sounded again in northern Israel during the night. The army will continue its operations to weaken Hezbollah’s capabilities, Israel’s military announced earlier. Initially, the air force said it had attacked around 290 targets in Lebanon since the afternoon. In the past few hours, around 110 targets were hit in “another series of attacks,” the army announced late in the evening. In view of the escalation in the conflict with Hezbollah, Israel’s armed forces announced increased restrictions for the people in northern Israel. dpa