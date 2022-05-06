If you already play games on your cell phone, you can’t complain about the size. The smallest game in the world today is the Sakumo Mini, a console that fits in the palm of your hand (9.5cm by 6.5cm) and is full of retro games: 4000 and you can still plug it into your PC and download more.

But how does he manage to be such an efficient game incubator? The engineers were smart to make it possible for a Mario Kart and a Donkey Kong from the Gameboy console to be played on the same device as a Street Fighter and Mega Man from the Super Nintendo, thanks to a simulator that understands PS1, NeoGeo and 14 other games. And a powerful processor ensures that no game crashes.

(Note published in issue 1272 of Dinheiro Magazine)