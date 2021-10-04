The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police launched an awareness campaign to monitor vehicle number plates, violating vehicles with one number plate, and vehicles with distorted or unclear number plates whose data has been blurred or hidden, based on the directives of Ras Al Khaimah Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, and the fine is 400 dirhams.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Ahmed Al Samm Al Naqbi, stated that the campaign was launched to monitor the clarity of (vehicle number plates) and the violation of anyone who deviates from the application and adherence to traffic regulations, in accordance with the text of the Law of Article No. (27) of the Traffic and Traffic Law point (B), which provides for a fine of 400 dirhams for the lack of clarity of vehicle plates, in order to prevent fraudulent concealment of vehicle plate data, which makes it difficult to read and monitor its data, with the inability to distinguish its classification in terms of category and source.

He called on drivers not to cover vehicle plates or hide their data in any way, warning drivers to avoid hanging an object on top of the plate, which would hide its data, for example, such as hanging a bicycle behind the vehicle covering the back number plate, exposing them to accountability, and thus legal violations and taking deterrent measures against them.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

