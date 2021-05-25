Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to the right lane when driving at slow speeds for the safety of all, explaining that the offense of not clearing the way for vehicles that have an advantage coming from the back or from the left side is an “overtaking lane”, worth 400 dirhams.

As part of the Safety Path campaign, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need to ensure safe driving, and not to overtake and overtake vehicles traveling in front of them on the right, due to the great danger posed by overtaking from the right, and it causes traumatic traffic accidents, and may result in deaths and severe injuries.

And she stressed the importance of attention, and not changing the lane to other lanes until after making sure that the road is clear, and moving in the event that there is sufficient distance between them and other vehicles, which enables them to move safely to the lanes that they intend, and the obligation to use signs in the event of moving to other lanes.





